A Toms River man has been charged after a man was shot in both of his arms last weekend.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 47-year-old Million Brown-Bey has been charged with attempted murder, related weapons charges, and refusal to allow a biological sample to be collected.

According to authorities, at around 10:00 on the night of Sunday, January 7th, the Lakewood Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting gunshots in the area of the West Gate Shopping Complex.

A short time later, a 27-year-old man arrived at a hospital in Brick Township with gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

A shooting near West Gate Shopping Complex on Hillside Avenue in Lakewood NJ

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that the victim arrived at a residence on Hillside Avenue, at which time an individual approached his vehicle and fired at least one round - striking the victim in both arms. The victim was able to leave the area and drive himself to the hospital. Through further investigation, law enforcement was able to identify Brown-Bey as the individual responsible for the victim’s shooting.

On Thursday, Brown-Bey was taken into custody but they say he refused to provide a DNA sample as required by law.

Brown-Bey was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he remains pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.