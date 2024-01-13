Toms River, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder

New Jersey crime scene - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration

A Toms River man has been charged after a man was shot in both of his arms last weekend.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says 47-year-old Million Brown-Bey has been charged with attempted murder, related weapons charges, and refusal to allow a biological sample to be collected.

According to authorities, at around 10:00 on the night of Sunday, January 7th, the Lakewood Township Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting gunshots in the area of the West Gate Shopping Complex.

A short time later, a 27-year-old man arrived at a hospital in Brick Township with gunshot wounds to both of his arms. The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

West Gate Shopping Complex on Hillside Avenue in Lakewood NJ - Photo: Google Maps
A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Lakewood Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that the victim arrived at a residence on Hillside Avenue, at which time an individual approached his vehicle and fired at least one round - striking the victim in both arms. The victim was able to leave the area and drive himself to the hospital. Through further investigation, law enforcement was able to identify Brown-Bey as the individual responsible for the victim’s shooting.

On Thursday, Brown-Bey was taken into custody but they say he refused to provide a DNA sample as required by law.

Brown-Bey was taken to the Ocean County Jail where he remains pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

