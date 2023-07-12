I scream, you scream, we all scream for some really good soft-serve ice cream.

Luckily we're in New Jersey and we have a bunch of phenomenal locations.

When I think of soft serve, I immediately think of Kohr's. Yes, it's technically custard, but I'm going to include it in the soft-serve family, well, because I can.

There's something special about the combination of an orange vanilla cone on the boards while watching the ocean.

Kohr's has such a history in the Garden State and has become a staple at the Shore.

We can't speak about ice cream without talking about The Bent Spoon in Princeton.

Many ice cream experts have given this ice cream parlor the honor of being the best overall in the state. That is a high honor, especially with so much competition.

What makes them special? It really comes down to their organic ingredients and wacky flavors.

Strawberry Horseradish, Buttered Popcorn, Garam Masala, Blueberry Mascarpone, and vegan Coffee Coconut are just a few examples.

Lifestyle website Cheapism crisscrossed the United States to find the absolute best soft serve ice cream parlors, and one New Jersey location got recognized.

I'll be honest, not only had I never heard of this soft-serve hotspot, but I had never even heard of the town.

Have you ever heard of the town of Ledgewood? It's a very small town in Morris County with a population of just over 5,000.

After reading more about Ledgewood, it seems to be a very tight-knit community, and this award-winning ice cream parlor is a popular hang.

Congratulations to Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream for being named one of America's top soft-serve ice cream locations.

Cheapism said:

Since 1975, Cliff's Homemade Ice Cream has been churning out seasonal and classic flavors like black raspberry, graham cracker, and strawberry plus award-winning lemon raspberry shandy, sticky bun, and "Holy Cannoli" ice creams. With 11 soft serve and more than 60 hand-dipped ice creams, this nostalgic North Jersey drive-in is the perfect spot for fulfilling those childhood dreams of taste-testing cone after cone.

