Seems like we’re about to get a taste of summer this week with temps reaching the 80s.

As New Jerseyans, with the warmer weather on its way, we all flock outside to enjoy the few weeks we get.

That being said, dining outdoors is everyone’s go-to activity during this time of year and what makes it even better is having a view.

Matt Boitor via Unsplash Matt Boitor via Unsplash loading...

Waterfront restaurants are not only beautiful but can be very calming or very lively depending on the atmosphere you’re looking for.

You can dine at one at the shore or along one of the many lakes/rivers we have here in the Garden State.

Whether you’ve dined at a few in the past or have never tried it out, I’ve put together a list of the most recommended waterfront restaurants in New Jersey thanks to our New Jersey 101.5 listeners:

Chart House in Weehawken

Avenue Le Club in Long Branch

Rat’s Restaurant in Hamilton

Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn in Lambertville

Carlucci’s Waterfront in Mount Laurel

Blue Eyes in Hoboken

Charlie’s of Bay Head in Bay Head

Son Cubano in West New York

