Officials in Atlantic County say in less than six months, a total of 97 people have been charged with various offenses involving the sexual exploitation of children and the failure of previously convicted sex offenders to comply with Megan’s Law.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says they have been aggressively pursuing those who harm children and seeking justice for the victims and their families.

Prosecutor William Reynolds said in a statement,

It is often difficult to identify and charge offenders in these types of cases because they often operate in the shadows and there are rarely third-party witnesses. A child’s courage in telling law enforcement what happened is critical. The detective work in gathering evidence after a child discloses is often the key to making the case. The efforts of these dedicated officers...over the last six months have been phenomenal.

Get our free mobile app

Since June of this year,

Detectives within the ACPO's Crimes Against Children Unit have charged four adults and two juveniles

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has charged five Atlantic County adults and referred one case for Federal prosecution. There have also been three alternate dispositions involving juveniles.

Local law enforcement agencies in the county have charged 70 individuals with offenses including child luring, endangering a child by sexual conduct, and sexual assault.

The ACPO's Megan’s Law enforcement Unit along with local law enforcement have charged 18 county residents with violating various conditions of Megan’s Law.

Reynolds continued,

Offenders be on notice... law enforcement has the ability and the will to locate you and bring you to justice.

Anyone with information about crimes involving children can contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.