An Atlantic City man who was allegedly driving through Ventnor without his headlights on lead to drug and weapons charges for the driver.

According to the Ventnor City Police department, the scene unfolded around 9:00 Wednesday night, January 24th, when an officer stopped the suspicious vehicle.

Official say the driver, 52-year-old Malik T. El of Atlantic City, initially provided a fake identification card to officers.

Through an investigation, El was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.

Officers searched him and that "lead to the discovery of a large amount of CDS on his persons."

Search of the vehicle turned up additional large amounts of suspected Cocaine and Heroin, along with cash. A loaded handgun was located inside the vehicle. Also located was other evidence associated with the distribution of CDS.

El was charged with multiple counts of possession of CDS along with the following:

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute

Possession of weapon for unlawful purpose

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Certain person not to possess weapon

Possession and providing of fraudulent government document

Hindering and refusing to submit to processing

Additionally, El was issued several motor vehicle summonses.

He was later transported to Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Chief Speaks

Ventnor City Chief Joseph Fussner said in a statement,

Anytime you can take drugs off the street it is a big deal and in this case our officers were able to keep a lot of people safe by seizing these dangerous drugs.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.