Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Charges For Driver in Ventnor, NJ
An Atlantic City man who was allegedly driving through Ventnor without his headlights on lead to drug and weapons charges for the driver.
According to the Ventnor City Police department, the scene unfolded around 9:00 Wednesday night, January 24th, when an officer stopped the suspicious vehicle.
Official say the driver, 52-year-old Malik T. El of Atlantic City, initially provided a fake identification card to officers.
Through an investigation, El was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.
Officers searched him and that "lead to the discovery of a large amount of CDS on his persons."
Search of the vehicle turned up additional large amounts of suspected Cocaine and Heroin, along with cash. A loaded handgun was located inside the vehicle. Also located was other evidence associated with the distribution of CDS.
El was charged with multiple counts of possession of CDS along with the following:
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute
- Possession of weapon for unlawful purpose
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Certain person not to possess weapon
- Possession and providing of fraudulent government document
- Hindering and refusing to submit to processing
Additionally, El was issued several motor vehicle summonses.
He was later transported to Atlantic County Justice Facility.
Chief Speaks
Ventnor City Chief Joseph Fussner said in a statement,
Anytime you can take drugs off the street it is a big deal and in this case our officers were able to keep a lot of people safe by seizing these dangerous drugs.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Sad State of This Once-grand Shopping Mall in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman