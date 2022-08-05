A 34-year-old man from Tuckerton has been arrested and is facing a child porn possession charge.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Jeremy Bradley-Forman was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to authorities,

This investigation was the result of referrals from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Task Force detected that a Google Account user was downloading images of child pornography from the internet. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Google Account user with a Tuckerton address as the individual downloading the images of child pornography; that individual was further identified as Bradley-Forman.

Police executed a search warrant at Bradley-Forman's home on Thursday and they seized a computer that allegedly contained images of child pornography along with multiple electronic devices.

Bradley-Forman was taken into custody, processed at the Tuckerton Police Department, then taken to the Ocean County Jail where he is being held pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

