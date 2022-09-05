Two people were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a vehicle on Route 30 this past Friday night.

The accident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened in the westbound lanes around 11 PM by the Royal Lodge Hotel, just west of Delilah Road.

Officials say, "investigators learned that a 2019 Subaru Outback, operated by Alan Sitnik, 74, of Manahawkin, NJ was traveling west on U.S. Route 30 when the crash occurred; the pedestrians were in the roadway."

An investigation into the crash continues and officers are still trying to determine why the two were in the roadway.

Investigators are seeking the help from the public for those who may have witnessed the crash or any activity prior to.

Witnesses are urged to contact the Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at (609) 641-0667.

