Cops in Atlantic City say two people were shot Friday morning.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Caspian Avenue around 9:30 in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Responding officers located evidence of gunfire in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Absecon Boulevard, but no victim.

Moments later, officials learned that two people, ages 30 and 31, both of Atlantic City, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

