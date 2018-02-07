Garth Brooks' name is ubiquitous in country music, and the big-time moments from throughout his career could fill an entire feature-length film. The country superstar is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time, in all genres; has numerous platinum-certified (and higher) albums to his name; has earned many a major award; and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. So narrowing down his major career milestones is ... tough, to say the least.

In the video above, you'll see Brooks' 2012 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame -- a definite highlight from his years in country music. That's an honor every country artist dreams of, and to be inducted by none other than George Strait? Come on!

Other events in this clip include Brooks' 1997 Central Park show, a Saturday Night Live appearance and more. But one of our favorites is relatively new -- and you may not get through it without some tears. Press play to watch.

