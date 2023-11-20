In a case of one thing leading to another, officials in Atlantic City charged three people after finding 1,200 bags of heroin this past weekend.

This past Saturday night at about 6:20, ACPD officers with a K9 stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of North South Carolina Avenue.

The K9, Gee, who is trained in narcotics detection, alerted the officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

The driver, Kenneth Thompson, and his passenger, Kareem Ellerbee, were arrested. Both men were found in possession of narcotics. Thompson was found in possession of 200 individual bags of heroin while Ellerbee had 50 individual bags of heroin, 9 grams of cocaine, and more than $1,100 in cash.

A continuing investigation then led officers to a home in the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue. There, they say they seized 1,175 individual bags of heroin.

The lessee, Johnette Snowden, was criminally charged but not arrested.

ARRESTED: Kenneth Thompson, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and conspiracy

ARRESTED: Kareem Ellerbee, 25, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: 2 counts of possession of CDS, 2 counts of possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, and conspiracy.

Thompson and Ellerbee were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

CHARGED: Johnette Snowden, 26, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS and possession of CDS with intent to distribute.

Snowden was issued on a summons with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are allegations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

