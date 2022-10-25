Ventnor, NJ, Man Charged With Distribution of Child Sexual Exploitation Images

Ventnor, NJ, Man Charged With Distribution of Child Sexual Exploitation Images

51-year-old Michael Heiler of Ventnor City NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities say a man from Ventnor has been charged in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse images and videos via a social messaging app.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 51-year-old Michael Heiler was arrested without incident.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on a peer-to-peer network file sharing platform. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who jointly investigated the case. The subsequent investigation led Investigators to identify Heiler and determine he distributed images of child sexual exploitation.

Heiler has been charged with a second-degree offense in reference to the distribution of child abuse images and third-degree possession of child abuse images.

He is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022

There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey

We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!
Filed Under: Atlantic County NJ News, Ventnor, Ventnor City, Ventnor City NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3