Authorities say a man from Ventnor has been charged in connection with the distribution of child sexual abuse images and videos via a social messaging app.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 51-year-old Michael Heiler was arrested without incident.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations received a referral of inappropriate content distributed on a peer-to-peer network file sharing platform. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations contacted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who jointly investigated the case. The subsequent investigation led Investigators to identify Heiler and determine he distributed images of child sexual exploitation.

Heiler has been charged with a second-degree offense in reference to the distribution of child abuse images and third-degree possession of child abuse images.

He is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

