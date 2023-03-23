Authorities in Ocean County have released the identity of the woman who was killed in a house fire this past Sunday evening.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says the victim was 73-year-old Katarina Seboova.

Earlier this week, the Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office performed a post-mortem examination of Seboova. They concluded that her cause of death was asphyxia due to smoke inhalation.

The fire itself has been ruled accidental.

The blaze broke out just before 7:00 Sunday night at a home on Heron Street.

First responders were able to rescue one woman from the fire, who was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River; she was last reported to be in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning.

Get our free mobile app

In addition, three police officers who attempted to get inside the home were also taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officers attempted to make entry into the residence where they were met by heavy smoke and heat and they were unable to get in the home to rescue the resident inside.

During a search of the home, the body of a deceased woman was discovered.

An investigation conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies in Ocean County determined that the fire originated in a garbage can on the home's patio and the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental due to discarded smoking material.

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey