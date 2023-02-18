The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says a fatal fire on Roberts Road in Toms River on Thursday afternoon has been ruled accidental.

At about 3:00, officials with the Toms River Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a mobile home community.

According to police,

The caller attempted to alert the homeowner of the fire as they believed that he was still inside. At the time of police arrival, the home was fully engulfed and the officers attempts to gain entry were unsuccessful due to the heavy smoke conditions and intensity of the flames.

During a search of the home, the body of a man was discovered. He has now been identified as 76-year-old Billy Kimbrough.

A thorough and extensive investigation...determined that the fire originated on a mattress in the only bedroom of the residence and that smoking cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire.

A post-mortem examination of the victim is scheduled for Saturday.

