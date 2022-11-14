Video: Fire at Southern NJ Supermarket Sends 1 Person to Hospital

One person was hospitalized following a fire at a major supermarket in Camden County Saturday morning.

The Gloucester Township Police Department says crews were called to ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road just before 8 AM for a report of a fire in a refrigerated trailer at a loading dock at the rear of the business.

Police say the fire quickly spread to the back of the store before it was extinguished.

Video from YouTube user FireGuy75 shows firefighters working quickly to get the blaze under control.

The store was evacuated; one employee was taken to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Authorities believe the fire is not suspicious in nature.

