Officials in Camden County say an elderly woman was injured Monday morning when a portion of her home collapsed.

According to the Waterford Township Police Department, the incident happened just after 7:00 on the 300 block of Raritan Avenue.

Officers arrived to find the woman who was trapped in her basement beneath a large portion of a cinderblock wall and metal shelving.

Firefighters worked to stabilize the structure to prevent further collapse and then authorities removed debris to free her.

300 block of Raritan Avenue in Waterford NJ - Photo: Google Maps 300 block of Raritan Avenue in Waterford NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Police did not say if Monday morning's heavy rain contributed to the cave-in.

The unidentified victim was evaluated at the scene by a local EMS crew. No further information about her condition was made available by police.