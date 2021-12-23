We Now Know the Grand Opening Date for the New Burger King in Forked River, NJ

Burger King is in a new location and a new building in the Home Depot Plaza in Forked River, right next to the new Chipotle. We now know when the Grand Opening is.

I was hoping for something else, maybe a nice sit-down restaurant. Several listeners wrote me and really wanted a Cracker Barrel in Lacey. Forked River would be the perfect location for a Cracker Barrel.

Burger King, home of the Whopper is ready to open next week. The Grand Opening is next week, Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. I'm sure for their grand opening there will be lots of fun.

I love the Burger King Italian Chicken Sandwich, it's so good. Recently, Burger King brought the Italian Chicken Sandwich back to the menu, it's about time. I also love their onion rings.

I like Burger King, although the "King" scares me...truly the chicken sandwiches are so good. The whole area throws me off because right next to the "new" Chipotle there is a Taco Bell. And, now a Burger King. I knew it looked like it was ready to open.

I originally thought the new Burger King would be a Starbucks, but there's that new beautiful one on Lacey Road.

There is a sign "Now Hiring." Burger King in Lacey, in the Home Depot Plaza. Grand Opening day is Tuesday, December 28th, 2021. Click here for information about a job at Burger King.

What would you like to see in Lacey Township? Seems like there are enough fast food options.

