Crews had their hands full cleaning up a messy accident in Middle Township Friday.

According to the Middle Township Police Department, the accident happened on the southbound side of Route 47 around mile marker 2.4.

Officials say a single vehicle carrying 55-gallon drums of acrylic paint left the roadway, causing that vehicle to overturn.

When the vehicle overturned, about 350 gallons of acrylic paint and 30 gallons of gas were spilled onto the shoulder of the road, the surrounding ground, and marshland.

Police say the highway was reduced to one lane for about two hours and the shoulder of the road will remain closed during cleanup efforts.

Assisting with the crash were the Wildwood Fire Department, Cape May County Department of Health CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives) Unit, and New Jersey State Police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police did not indicate if anyone was injured in the accident.