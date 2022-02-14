What are the Philadelphia Eagles’ odds to win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next year?

They opened with +3300 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, tied for the 15th-best odds in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia and Washington have the second-best odds currently in the NFC East. Dallas has the best odds at +1200 and the New York Giants the fourth longest odds to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Philadelphia went 9-8 last season winning six of its last eight regular season games before falling in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl winning Rams are +1200, while the Bengals open at +2100 to win next years game.

As for the favorites? Kansas City Chiefs (+700) and Buffalo Bills (+700) opened as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, which takes place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

2023 Super Bowl odds from Fan Duel

Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

Buffalo Bills (+700)

Los Angeles Rams (+1200)

Dallas Cowboys (+1200)

Green Bay Packers (+1300)

San Francisco 49ers (+1500)

Cincinnati Bengals (+2100)

Baltimore Ravens (+2100)

Denver Broncos (+2200)

Los Angeles Chargers (+2400)

Tennessee Titans (+2400)

Arizona Cardinals (+2400)

Cleveland Browns (+2400)

Indianapolis Colts (+2400)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2600)

New England Patriots (2800)

New Orleans Saints (+3000)

Minnesota Vikings (+3300)

Philadelphia Eagles (+3300)

Washington Commanders (+3300)

Seattle Seahawks (+3300)

Carolina Panthers (+3600)

Miami Dolphins (+3600)

Las Vegas Raiders (+5500)

Atlanta Falcons (+6000)

Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000)

Chicago Bears (+7500)

Detroit Lions (+10000)

New York Giants (+10000)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+12000)

New York Jets (+15000)

Houston Texans (+18000)