What are the Philadelphia Eagles’ odds to win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next year?

They opened with +3300 odds to win Super Bowl LVII, tied for the 15th-best odds in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia and Washington have the second-best odds currently in the NFC East. Dallas has the best odds at +1200 and the New York Giants the fourth longest odds to win the Super Bowl at +10000.

Philadelphia went 9-8 last season winning six of its last eight regular season games before falling in the Wild Card round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Super Bowl winning Rams are +1200, while the Bengals open at +2100 to win next years game.

As for the favorites? Kansas City Chiefs (+700) and Buffalo Bills (+700) opened as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII, which takes place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

2023 Super Bowl odds from Fan Duel

Kansas City Chiefs (+700)
Buffalo Bills (+700)
Los Angeles Rams (+1200)
Dallas Cowboys (+1200)
Green Bay Packers (+1300)
San Francisco 49ers (+1500)
Cincinnati Bengals (+2100)
Baltimore Ravens (+2100)
Denver Broncos (+2200)
Los Angeles Chargers (+2400)
Tennessee Titans (+2400)
Arizona Cardinals (+2400)
Cleveland Browns (+2400)
Indianapolis Colts (+2400)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2600)
New England Patriots (2800)
New Orleans Saints (+3000)
Minnesota Vikings (+3300)
Philadelphia Eagles (+3300)
Washington Commanders (+3300)
Seattle Seahawks (+3300)
Carolina Panthers (+3600)
Miami Dolphins (+3600)
Las Vegas Raiders (+5500)
Atlanta Falcons (+6000)
Pittsburgh Steelers (+7000)
Chicago Bears (+7500)
Detroit Lions (+10000)
New York Giants (+10000)
Jacksonville Jaguars (+12000)
New York Jets (+15000)
Houston Texans (+18000)

