What NOT to do as a New Jersey driver

As I was driving home the other day I saw an incident on the road I legitimately couldn't believe. It took the classic rude Jersey driver to a new level.

I'm driving on a main road and it's complete standstill traffic. Like you actually can't move at all. Bumper to bumper.

There's a car to my right who is trying to merge in ahead of the car in front of me.

Now take a pause. Imagine it's you in this situation and someone is trying to merge in front of you in traffic. What would you do? Would you let them in? Maybe shake your head and say a few curse words, but ultimately let them in? Or would you keep inching up so that they can't make it?

I've been in this situation before, and yes, it can be annoying and I'll begrudgingly let them ahead of me. But I would NEVER be so hellbent on not letting them merge that it causes an accident. And that's exactly what I saw happen the other day.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

The driver in front of me just kept inching up and inching up to the point that he hit the drivers side door of the car trying to merge.

At the time, I didn't realize they had caused an accident. I just saw one driver get out of his car and start yelling at the other. It wasn't until I pulled around them that I saw a sizable dent in both cars.

Moral of the story here, was any of this really worth it? The traffic itself was bad enough, now couple that with the fact that you're going to have to sit in it for even longer waiting for the cops to show up.

I mean seriously, there was just no need for it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.