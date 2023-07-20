Where to play mini golf in New Jersey
With the weather getting nicer people are looking forward to getting outside and doing something fun. Who doesn't like mini golf?!
Well, there are plenty of choices in New Jersey, and not just at the shore. It's a great way to occupy the kids and teach them a sport, (kind of), and some sportsmanship, (if you're lucky).
Here are some places not at the shore.
Hyatt Hill Golf Complex - Clark
Monster Mini Golf - Eatontown, Edison, Fairfield, Paramus and Cherry Hill
Swingtime - Howell.
The Funplex - Mt. Laurel
Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf Course - Voorhees
The Golf Zone - Flanders
Essex County Mini Golf Safari - West Orange
There are plenty more at the shore! Here are some to enjoy, at the many beach towns in New Jersey.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.