Whoa! This Is Where To Get The Tallest Ice Cream Cone In New Jersey

Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a foot-long sub sandwich and polished off the whole thing. Everyone has at some point right? Keeping that in mind, why can’t we do the exact same thing with dessert? There’s a place in New Jersey that serves up a foot-tall ice cream cone. Come on sport, I know you have it in ya.

I still eat ice cream in the winter. Do you? In fact, I think it is better than eating it on a hot summer day because you don’t have the melt factor. That comes in clutch when you are eating a foot-tall ice cream cone. Yep, twelve inches of ice cream scooped on top of each other with any flavor combo that tickles your fancy.

Photo credit: Torico Ice Cream Facebook Photo credit: Torico Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Now you would think that you could not do toppings on an ice cream tower like this but you would be mistaken. Bring on the homemade caramel!

Photo credit: Torico Ice Cream Facebook Photo credit: Torico Ice Cream Facebook loading...

Who dares to go there? Torico in Jersey City. They’ve been around since 1968 for a reason, their ice cream is homemade and so good that you want to order it by the foot. You have to admit, this would be an epic Instagram order! If you want to have a moment with your kid that they will never forget this could be a yummy and funny surprise! You can read more about them from the original story from Only In Your State here.

Here are some other must-eat New Jersey destinations (although I would not plan to go to any of these on ice cream day) we need to save room for the priorities!

