After two moves and 20 years in business, The Little Tuna in Lindenwold, NJ has closed.

Back in 2001, The Little Tuna opened its doors to seafood lovers on Haddon Avenue in Haddonfield. The restaurant moved to a space on Kings Highway in Haddonfield in 2004, according to NJ.com, before finally settling on the White Horse Pike in Lindenwold, Camden County in 2018.

And that's where it's been serving the locals for lunches, dinners, and special events ever since...until last week.

On February 2nd, The Little Tuna posted a long goodbye on Facebook, with all signs pointing towards the restaurant being unable to survive the slow in business related to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The last two years have been the hardest by far; maybe even harder than getting started from scratch," the post reads.

It's clearly a bittersweet move, with the owners writing, "Twenty years ago, we could not have imagined the 7,000 or so days, the more than 90,000 operating hours, the countless smiling faces, or the innumerable memories we would come to know and cherish."

You can read their full message below.

Thanks for the memories, Little Tuna. You gave it your all and will be missed.

