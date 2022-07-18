‘Hey Boo Boo!’ Williamstown, NJ is Now Home Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park
There's still plenty of summer left to pack yourself a "pic-a-nic basket" and spend a few days at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Williamstown.
It's a perfect place to hang with the family for a fun camping experience without being too far from home. Who doesn't love THAT with the way gas prices are right now, am I right?
Save your dollars for the good stuff!
Remember the old Hospitality Creek off the Black Horse Pike near Coles Mill Road? It's now Jellystone Park!
On its website, Jellystone writes that it's not JUST a campground, it's "A place where family fun is the main attraction and memories are waiting to be made."
From quaint to spacious cabins, you can rough it as much as you're willing or you can "glamp" it up!
Jellystone Park's lake even has an inflatable obstacle course.
There's also an arcade.
...and a playground...
...and swimming pools...
...and a beach...
...and GEM MINING!
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Williamstown is pretty accessible from just about anywhere in South Jersey. We hope you get to treat yourself to some time there before the kiddos go back to school.