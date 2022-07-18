&#8216;Hey Boo Boo!&#8217; Williamstown, NJ is Now Home Yogi Bear&#8217;s Jellystone Park

‘Hey Boo Boo!’ Williamstown, NJ is Now Home Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: South Jersey/Facebook

There's still plenty of summer left to pack yourself a "pic-a-nic basket" and spend a few days at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Williamstown.

It's a perfect place to hang with the family for a fun camping experience without being too far from home. Who doesn't love THAT with the way gas prices are right now, am I right?

Get our free mobile app

Save your dollars for the good stuff!

Remember the old Hospitality Creek off the Black Horse Pike near Coles Mill Road? It's now Jellystone Park!

Google Maps
loading...

On its website, Jellystone writes that it's not JUST a campground, it's "A place where family fun is the main attraction and memories are waiting to be made."

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: South Jersey/Facebook
loading...

From quaint to spacious cabins, you can rough it as much as you're willing or you can "glamp" it up!

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: South Jersey/Facebook
loading...

Jellystone Park's lake even has an inflatable obstacle course.

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: South Jersey/Facebook
loading...

There's also an arcade.

micahmcdowell/thinkstock
loading...

...and a playground...

...and swimming pools...

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: South Jersey/Facebook
loading...

...and a beach...

...and GEM MINING!

edz norton/unsplash
loading...

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Williamstown is pretty accessible from just about anywhere in South Jersey. We hope you get to treat yourself to some time there before the kiddos go back to school.

8 Free Movies to Watch Outside at Cape May's Ferry Park This Summer

Love a good movie under the stars? Summer is the perfect setting, and so is Cape May, New Jersey's Ferry Park. Starting July 11th, 'Movies on the Green' will highlight fun, classic films everyone can enjoy. Check out the schedule!

Get There By Boat! The Best Places to Dock and Dine in Atlantic and Cape May County

Take Photo Tour of Atlantic City House 'Jersey Shore 2.0' Cast House

Filed Under: campground, Camping, Gloucester County, Hospitality Creek, Jellystone, Park, Resort, Williamstown, Yogi Bear
Categories: Community, News, Photos, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top