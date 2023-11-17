Woman Charged With Fatally Stabbing Her Boyfriend in Pennsauken, NJ
Authorities in Camden County say a woman fatally stabbed her boyfriend Thursday morning in Pennsauken.
Police officers responded to the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue just before 11:00 and found 20-year-old Charles Blackwell suffering from a stab wound.
He was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he eventually died from his injuries at about 12:30 PM.
Following an investigation, 23-year-old Yamil I. Cuevas of Pennsauken was charged with aggravated manslaughter and related weapons offenses.
Cuevas was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
