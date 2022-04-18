Officials in Atlantic City are asking for help from the public with locating a missing woman and her three children.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 37-year-old Shagufta Shams and her three children, Mujtaba (age 9), Murtaza (age 5), and Malaika (age 4) were all reported missing by a family member on March 8th.

Authorities say Shams was possibly last seen at the Sovereign Avenue School in Atlantic City on April 9th and they are all believed to be in the Atlantic County area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766. Information can also be submitted via text message to tip411 (847411); begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

