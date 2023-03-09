Wow, NJ Has One of the Best Humming Bird Gardens in the U.S.

Wow, NJ Has One of the Best Humming Bird Gardens in the U.S.

Kathleen Gail GettyImages

I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey.

I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, just a couple weeks away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans.

Kathleen Gail GettyImages
loading...

Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com, the only breed of hummingbird in New Jersey is the ruby-throated hummingbird.

Where is one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country, right here in New Jersey?

Perth Amboy is where the hummingbird garden is located.

From onlyinyourstate.com:

The charming little garden is maintained by the Royal Garden Club By The Bay and focuses on plants meant to attract butterflies and hummingbirds. The Ruby-Throated and Rufous Hummingbirds are most commonly spotted here, during the early morning hours. You may also come across Black-Chinned or Calliope Hummingbirds (the smallest breeding birds in North America) but only several have been seen in New Jersey over the last decade.

What makes this hummingbird so quaint and so popular is the gazebo right along the Raritan Bay. It's a gorgeous spot to watch this very popular New Jersey favorite.

There is a park with a fishing pier, a beach, a Veteran's Memorial, and walking paths with spectacular views of the Raritan.

This magnificent hummingbird garden is located at the intersections of High Street and Sadowski Parkway. There is a butterfly garden right across from it.

I never knew about this fantastic little spot with the hummingbird garden and a butterfly garden so close. New Jersey is surprising, I love it. Bird watchers, rejoice.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: Hummingbirds in New Jersey, Perth Amboy, where can i see hummingbirds in new jersey, where is perth amboy new jersey, where is the hummingbird garden in new jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3