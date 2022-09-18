Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good.
Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another.
Brutal past few weeks
Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on West Avenue announced they would be closing for good after 68 years in business.
The OC Surf Cafe on 8th Street is shutting down after serving breakfast and lunch for the past decade.
After 98 years, today, Sunday, September 18th, marks the last day for Ward's Pastry.
Just over the bridge, Gaspare's Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township recently closed after 45 years.
The latest casualty
Now comes word that the Starfish Cafe on 9th Street right behind the big Manco & Manco shop has abruptly closed.
A simple message was posted on their Facebook page Sunday morning:
We've permanately closed. Thank you to our wonderful, kind and generous customers. It's been a pleasure serving you.
The Starfish Cafe opened in 2016 and had an absolutely huge breakfast menu, along with numerous vegan options and beverage choices.