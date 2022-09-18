Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes

Closed - Photo: Canva

Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good.

Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another.

Brutal past few weeks

Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on West Avenue announced they would be closing for good after 68 years in business.

Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, has announced they are closing for good - Photo: Google Maps
The OC Surf Cafe on 8th Street is shutting down after serving breakfast and lunch for the past decade.

Google Maps
After 98 years, today, Sunday, September 18th, marks the last day for Ward's Pastry.

Ward's Pastry in Ocean City NJ - Photo: Google Maps
Just over the bridge, Gaspare's Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township recently closed after 45 years.

Gaspare's in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps
The latest casualty

Now comes word that the Starfish Cafe on 9th Street right behind the big Manco & Manco shop has abruptly closed.

Starfish Cafe in Ocean City NJ has permanently closed - Photo: Google Maps
A simple message was posted on their Facebook page Sunday morning:

We've permanately closed. Thank you to our wonderful, kind and generous customers. It's been a pleasure serving you.

The Starfish Cafe opened in 2016 and had an absolutely huge breakfast menu, along with numerous vegan options and beverage choices.

