According to a popular website, three towns in the Garden State have ranked among the 100 most dangerous cities in America.

Get our free mobile app

A survey from NeighborhoodScout.com ranked the top 100 most dangerous cities in the nation with a population of 25,000 people or more. The website based its rankings on the number of violent crimes (i.e. murder, forcible rape, armed robbery, aggravated assault) per 1,000 residents.

Here are the top five (with chances of you being a victim):

Detroit (1 in 51) St. Louis (1 in 51) Memphis (1 in 52) Baltimore (1 in 53) Monroe, LA (1 in 55)

These are New Jersey's most dangerous places:

#9 - Camden

Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Your odds of being the victim of a crime in Camden are 1 in 63.

#38 - Trenton

Belvidere Street in Trenton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Belvidere Street in Trenton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

In Trenton, you have a 1 in 87 chance of being the victim of a violent crime.

#99 - Atlantic City

Pacific and Florida Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Pacific and Florida Avenues in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

In a city known for gambling, you have a 1 in 116 chance of being the victim of a bad crime.

Other cities in our region and their ranks:

7. Wilmington, DE

10. Scranton, PA

20. Chester, PA

86. Dover, DE

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey