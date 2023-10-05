Keep An Eye Out For 12-Year-Old Runaway From Atlantic City, NJ

I have so many questions about this, but the most important thing right now is finding this little one and getting her home safe.

We're talking about 12-year-old Luna Camacho who reportedly left her home at the beginning of October and hasn't been heard from since. Her family must be worried sick. 12-year-old is way too young to be wandering the streets of Atlantic City alone. Not to mention it's extremely dangerous. Regardless of it being Atlantic City, we're living in dangerous times. This isn't the 1970s.

Luna was last seen on Sunday, October 1st, leaving her place of residence. She obviously wasn't leaving for school since it was a weekend. It's worrisome because nobody has seen her since.

Atlantic City Police seem to think that Camacho ran away. This isn't the first time that's happened, though. Police say that the last time Camacho was on the run, she held up in the Bungalow Park section of AC.

She's a young Hispanic girl last seen wearing all black. It's been a few days now, so Atlantic City Police are asking that you keep your eyes peeled.

Since this isn't the first time this has happened, it's a bit unsettling to hear. Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of why she keeps running away. Right now, though, the goal is to bring her home safely.

If you have any information about 12-year-old Luna Camacho, you are asked to reach out to Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766. You can even send a text at 847411 or tip411. Don't forget, you are more than welcome to remain anonymous.

