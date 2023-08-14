14 Pictures of the Fabulous “Flavors of the World” at Six Flags

As I get older the coasters get better and better and I get a little nervous standing in line. Six Flags Great Adventure is always so much fun, the Safari and Park are both great.

We are lucky, we have so many cool places in Ocean County that have some awesome rides from the boardwalks to Six Flags Great Adventure.

Abby and her friends chose a lot of these as her favorites here at the Shore. Abby is my 17-year-old and loves roller coasters.

The top three roller coasters at Six Flags, chosen by you:

#1 Kingda Ka - Six Flags Great Adventure - The tallest roller coaster in the world.

#2 Batman - Six Flags Great Adventure

#3 Nitro - Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure has made some great improvements in my opinion for another spectacular year at the park this year, including Six Flags Flavors of the World.

This summer is Six Flags first year for this fabulous food from around the world. It looks like a little food festival right in the middle of the park. It's under the Ferris wheel and the swings and next to the bumper cars. It looks so adorable and lots of options and different foods to try.

The super food festival is only available from Friday through Sunday throughout the summer.

Six Flags Great Adventure website:

Bring your taste buds, an empty stomach and your drive to try new foods! With Flavors of the World, you’ll be invited to sample traditional treats while taking in the sights, sounds and smells of lively street markets. This event brings the world to your front door, featuring food from 7 different countries! No passport needed!

It runs noon to 8 pm and only until August 13th, 2023. And don't forget about the fireworks spectacular every Friday and Saturday nights.

Check out these delicious pictures from the Flavors of the World:

