The Fourth of July is fast approaching and Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey has some exciting and delicious plans for you this holiday! Food and Fun are always a great pairing so it looks like Six Flags has you covered as we celebrate America's birthday this 4th of July.

Let's begin with the delicious "Flavors of the World" which brings an amazing array of foods from several different countries right to Six Flags. Visitors can enjoy food samplings from Mexico, Korea, Greece, France, Italy, the Caribbean, and India. "Bring your taste buds, an empty stomach, and your drive to try new foods! With Flavors of the World, you’ll be invited to sample traditional treats while taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of lively street markets. This event brings the world to your front door, featuring food from 7 different countries! No passport needed!"

Sign me up for "Flavors of the World". This delicious event takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 12-8 thru August 13th. Visitors can purchase a 12-sample passport for $69.99 or an 8-sample passport for $59.99

Love fireworks? Six Flags have you covered! One of New Jersey’s largest synchronized fireworks celebrations continues for four nights during the 4th of July Fireworks Celebration Presented by Coca-Cola™. Fireworks take place at 9:30 p.m. nightly, July 1-4.

So this 4th of July Holiday, Have fun and fireworks, and food at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, One of the "Hot Spots" this summer in Jersey!

