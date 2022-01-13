17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ

What exit?

Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?

Or, how about this: Do you know Snookie?

No.

Isn't it all polluted and overcrowded?

No.

And get out of the left lane while you're at it.

For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be -- South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll -- but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 AM and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.

But the stereotypes of living in New Jersey -- geez.

So let's take a look at the New Jersey that isn't up or down the Turnpike and Parkway to negate all of those comments.