If you shop at Wawa, this might be your biggest pet peeve.

If you're like me, you visit Wawa several times a week (or day). You know the drill... coffee, hoagies, snacks, hitting the ATM, gas. Later in the day, it's more coffee and another snack.

I absolutely love Wawa. In fact, I'm drinking Wawa coffee as I write this.

But there's one thing that people do at Wawa that bothers the heck out of me and it seems to happen quite a bit.

Here's my biggest Wawa pet peeve: people who get $10 or $20 worth of gas and instead of waiting in their car, they go into the store while the pump is running.

Then the pump stops.

And the driver is still in the store.

Then the attendant takes the nozzle out of the car and the driver is still in the store.

For a long, long time.

And you wait.

And wait.

And wait.

Listen, getting twenty bucks worth of gas takes about 60 seconds these days.

When you decide to abandon your car at the pump so you can "run inside" to order a classic ham and cheese hoagie with lettuce and tomatoes and salt and pepper and mayo and pickles and peppers and- oops- gotta go back two screens because you forgot oregano- and then you can't make up your mind if you want soup or not and then you have to grab a bag of chips and then you squeeze all of the soft pretzels to find the freshest one... those of us waiting outside for gas can't get it because your car is sitting at the pump all alone.

Please, let's all agree to make life better for everyone in South Jersey. Stay with your car if you're getting gas at Wawa. It only takes a minute or two and then you can go in the store and take as long as you want to make that perfect cup of coffee.

