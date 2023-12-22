19 Counts: NJ Man Indicted on Felony Murder, Armed Home Invasion Charges

A grand jury in Monmouth County has returned a 19-count indictment against a man for a series of alleged crimes that took place this past summer.

46-year-old Altonia Williams is facing the following charges:

Felony murder

Vehicular homicide

Aggravated manslaughter while eluding

Aggravated assault while eluding

Knowingly leaving the scene of an accident involving death

Driving while suspended causing death

Assault by auto

Armed robbery

Armed burglary

4 counts of aggravated assault by pointing a firearm

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Eluding

Hindering

Certain persons not to have a weapon

At around 4 AM on August 14th, Long Branch Police were called to a home on Narragansett Avenue for a report of an armed home invasion.

Prosecutors say the resident woke up to find a man in his living room, armed with a gun, and demanding money.

Police responded and they saw a white BMW driving away from the scene.

Long Branch Police Corporal Cruz ordered the driver to stop; however, he fled. Minutes later, Long Branch Police Officer Brito observed the vehicle driving towards him at a high rate of speed. The white BMW then collided with Officer Brito’s patrol car. During the collision, which occurred in the area of MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues in Long Branch, the 38-year-old female front seat passenger in the BMW, was seriously injured.

That woman was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The officer was treated for injuries and released.

Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as Williams, fled after the crash and was found hiding in a bush with a loaded handgun.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, an investigation revealed that Williams' license was suspended and he was intoxicated at the time of the crash as a result of ingesting marijuana.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.