A third man has now been criminally charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Bradley Beach man nearly nine years ago.

Charges Filed

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says 31-year-old Stephon Keys of Neptune Township has been charged with the following:

First-degree felony murder

First-degree armed robbery

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery

2 counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

2 counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

2 counts second-degree certain person not to possess a weapon

Keys was served with his charges while already in custody at a New Jersey state prison on separate charges.

It was on the night of February 8th, 2016, that officers with the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the 1300 block of 7th Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Fatal shooting on the 1300 block of 7th Avenue in Neptune NJ

There, they found Andre Thorne in the driver's seat of a 2002 Dodge Neon; he was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Thorne was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he would later be pronounced dead.

It was discovered that Thorne was sitting in the car with two others at the time of the shooting.

Later that same evening, approximately 40 minutes after the 911 calls for the shooting of Andre Thorne, it was discovered that a second shooting incident took place near the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue. While there were no gunshot victims found at that location, police recovered evidence of a shooting and discovered that a car had been struck twice near the 500 block of Myrtle Avenue, which intersects with the 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Neptune Township Police Department revealed that Keys was responsible for the second shooting incident as well.

Others Charged

Last month, 30-year-old Quashon J. McDuffie of Long Branch and 31-year-old Knaliek Joshua were both charged in connection to the murder Thorne.

Investigation Continues

Authorities say this investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Keith Finkelstein with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 431-7160.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.