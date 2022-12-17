19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month.
According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,
- Two counts of aggravated assault
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose
An investigation identified Lampkin as the person who shot a 33-year-old man in Atlantic City on the morning of November 12th in the area of the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue.
The victim was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division.
On December 7th, an ACPD detective developed information regarding the whereabouts of Lampkin. That information was relayed and Lampkin was placed into custody by the Absecon Police Department.
Lampkin was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.