Data Center.

Those two words have come to mean something bad for a lot of people.

They're fearful of the impact being felt on their communities. Impact in terms of the strains on resources, including water and electricity. There's also a fear of noise and air pollution, among other things.

"Not in our backyard!"

Truth is, there are already a lot of data centers in New Jersey - and some have been around for quite some time.

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What Is a Data Center?

I went to IBM for the answer to this question. Here's the answer:

"A data center is a physical room, building or facility that houses IT infrastructure for building, running and delivering applications and services. It also stores and manages the data associated with those applications and services."

In other words, most of us would walk in, look around and say, "Gosh, that's a lot of wires and junk...."

Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com M on Unsplash Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com M on Unsplash

How Many Data Centers Are There in New Jersey?

The easy answer is, "a lot." And, there are more and more coming.

According to the State Legislature, as of March 2024, there were 73 data centers in New Jersey. A recent check of the website, DataCenterMap.com, though, only lists 67 data centers in New Jersey. We'll be using their information for the following list of data centers in the state.

How Many Data Centers in Each New Jersey Market?

DataCenterMap lists a number of different "markets" for data centers in the state. Most are concentrated in the northern part of the state.

Atlantic City — 2

Bridgewater — 1

Carteret — 1

Edison — 1

Hackensack — 2

Hudson County — 10

Logan — 1

Morris County — 4

New Brunswick — 3

Newark — 15

Newton — 1

Pennsauken — 1

Piscataway — 8

Princeton — 3

Secaucus — 10

South Brunswick — 1

Vineland — 1

Wall Township — 2 SOURCE: Data Center Maps

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