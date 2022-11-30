The Atlantic City Police Department says two men were shot in the city Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, at around 2:30, officers responded to the area of the 400 block of Indiana Avenue for several reports of shots fired.

At the scene, officials located evidence of gunfire in the areas of Hummock and Hobart Avenues and in the 500 block of Trinity Avenue but no victim.

Moments later, officers were alerted that two male shooting victims, a 42-year-old male from Somers Point, NJ, and a 35-year-old male from Atlantic City, arrived at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of injuries sustained in the shooting.

Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.

