Yet another country legend is scheduled to roll into South Jersey this summer! That's great news considering we didn't know who else we'd see besides the folks playing the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood this June.

This one's for the old school country fans. Get excited to see Hank Williams Jr. when he heads to Atlantic City in summer 2024.

2021 Medallion Ceremony, Celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum loading...

Hank Williams Jr: A country legend

Following in his father's footsteps, Hank Jr. began his music career at a young age, playing guitar and singing. He made his recording debut at the age of 14 and released his first album, "Your Cheatin' Heart," in 1964. However, it was in the 1970s and 1980s that he achieved widespread success and recognition.

Get our free mobile app

Hank Williams Jr. in Atlantic City July 2024

We're happy to announce that the folks at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City have shared that we'll see Hank Williams Jr. here in South Jersey this July. He's bringing his genre-bending songs to the Etess Arena on Friday, July 26th at 8p.

In case you've been wondering what this guy's been up to over the last few years, he's been a pretty busy guy!

In 2022 Hank Jr. continued to redefine the boundaries of rock and country music with the genre-crossing, chart-topping release of his most recent album, Rich White Honky Blues. Debuting at No. 1 on the Current Country, Americana/Folk and Blues Albums charts, the project was a successful collaboration between Williams and GRAMMY-winning Producer, Dan Auerbach. The 12-song-set was recorded live, reprising classics from Robert Johnson, Lightnin’ Hopkins, R.L. Burnside, Muddy Waters, and more, delivering reinvigorated classic blues sounds infused with Williams’ signature rock and country flavor.

Here are even more awesome shows headed to AC this year: