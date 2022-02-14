2-Time Cancer Survivor From Margate on Surprise Superbowl Trip

If ever there was a kid who deserved to have such a wonderful friend as Los Angeles Rams Linebacker Troy Reeder, it is 13-year old Danny Feltwell.

I first got to know Danny in 2012 when he was three years old and had just been diagnosed with cancer. Danny went through a grueling three-year chemotherapy treatment for T-cell Lymphoblastic non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at AI DuPont in Delaware.

Danny suffered a reoccurrence of cancer in 2018.

Danny met Reeder when he was a student at the University of Delaware and a player for the Fightin' Blue Hens football team

During his treatments, Danny got involved in the B+ Cancer Foundation which matched him up with a Big brother from the area, Troy Reeder.

Troy and his teammates took Danny under their wing and invited him to all the team's home games. A fast friendship was made between Danny and troy which continues today.

When Reeder, now playing in the NFL and linebacker with the L.A. Rams, made it to the Super Bowl 56, he invited Danny and his father Dan Feltwell to come out to Los Angeles with tickets on him.

This makes me extremely happy for Danny and for his father Dan, as well.

Over the years, I have watched Dan Feltwell fight and advocate for his son.

I have been so impressed with the love, caring, and tenderness I have witnessed from Danny's father, Dan Sr., and I have the utmost respect for him and his efforts for his son. He is an inspiration.

When I saw this report on TV last night about the Feltwells trip to the Big Game I had to write about how happy it made me seeing Danny and his dad during this wonderful time.

