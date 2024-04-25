To whoever had a hand in this thievery, shame on you. How dare you do this to these kids? I'm talking about the morons that literally up and swiped actual turf from Little League fields in Swedesboro, Gloucester County.



Why turf is better than grass for little league players

Little League turf refers to artificial turf or synthetic grass used in baseball and softball fields. They're designed to mimic the look and feel of natural grass while offering several advantages such as durability, low maintenance, and consistent playability.

Durability: Synthetic turf is designed to withstand heavy use and can hold up well against the constant running, sliding, and cleats associated with baseball and softball games.

Low Maintenance: Unlike natural grass fields that require regular watering, mowing, and fertilizing, artificial turf requires minimal maintenance. It does not need to be watered, mowed, or treated with chemicals, saving time and resources.

Consistent Playability: Little League turf provides a consistent playing surface throughout the season, regardless of weather conditions. Players can expect uniform ball bounce and footing, reducing the impact of uneven or muddy areas.

Safety Features: Nowadays, turf is usually designed with player safety in mind, with shock-absorbing padding installed and other materials that reduce the risk of injuries from falls and collisions.

This is why every parent would prefer their kid get the opportunity to play on turf rather than the hard ground.



Turf stolen from Swedesboro Little League field in New Jersey

The folks over at Fox 29 Philadelphia shared that the Little League organization in Swedesboro, South Jersey, had just recently been donated some turf they intended to use for their fields' bullpens. They can't anymore because someone (or more than one) stole it.

It was to be installed on the morning of Tuesday, April 23rd. When they were finally going to do the job, the turf was gone. It was like it vanished into thin air.

If you're responsible for this, give it back!! It's totally unfair that the kids have to suffer as a result of your selfishness. If you thought it was supposed to be thrown out and got rid of it by mistake, that's another situation entirely. Just reach out to the organization and let them know, please! You can message the Facebook account below:

