20-year-old Man Wounded, Vehicle Hit by Gunfire in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting this past weekend that injured a 20-year-old man.
Just after 11:30 last Saturday night, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a report of a shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert.
Officers arrived and located a 20-year-old male gunshot victim in a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.
Evidence of gunfire was also located in the area, according to police.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-City Division for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at (609) 347-5766.