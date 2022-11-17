The 2023 Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend will feature plenty of country music, as three out of the four performances will come from country singers. Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band are all scheduled to perform throughout the weekend at Iowa Speedway. Ed Sheeran will also take the stage.

The race is set to take place July 21-23, with performances scheduled before and after the races on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. Underwood will get things started with a pre-race show on Saturday, with Chesney wrapping up after the checkered flag waves. Zac Brown Band will cover the pre-race festivities on Sunday, with Ed Sheeran closing out the double-header weekend later that night.

“When we first agreed to hold the event in Newton (Iowa), we knew we wanted to make it the best and biggest event on the NTT Indycar Series schedule,” Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Chairman of the Board and Executive Director, says. “We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss.”

All shows are included with the price of admission. Each artist will perform on a stage sitting trackside in front of the main grandstands. The pre-race shows will last 60 minutes, with the post-race shows clocking in at 90 minutes. Trackside passes designated in front of the stages will also be available.

Country music has a deep-rooted history with racing. Many artists have performed race-day shows, while others have taken part in pre-race rituals and traditions. Earlier in 2022, Blake Shelton performed at Hy-Vee's IndyCar race, and he was also named the Grand Marshall for the NASCAR All-Star Race. Meanwhile, Dierks Bentley performed at the Indianapolis 500 over Memorial Day Weekend, with Ashley McBryde and Dillon Carmichael providing support.