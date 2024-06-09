Did We Take Your Photo With Flat Kenny Chesney at Philly?

The weather was absolutely perfect for Kenny Chesney's tour stop in Philadelphia this past Saturday.

Great performances by Uncle Kracker, Megan Maroney, the Zac Brown Band, and of course Kenny Chesney.

Chesney, being the performer he is, even fought though sickness to put on another great show.

He told me before the concert that he'd pretty much been in bed for the last couple of days, battling a tough cold.

Tailgating for Kenny Chesney was on fire!

Before the concert, several of us had a chance to check out the tailgating before the show.

Wow! Chesney fans know how to have fun!

From simple set-ups to all-out organized events, the lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field were humming Saturday!

Some of our Cat Country friends had a chance to take around our "Flat Kenny Chesney" and get some photos. Check them out below.

(If you took a photo with Flat Kenny and it's not here, please email me - we'd like to add it to the collection! My email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)

Believe it or not, this was the 12th time Kenny Chesney has played Lincoln Financial Field.

Did We Take Your Photo with Cat Country 107.3's Flat Kenny Chesney? Kenny Chesney Photos from Lincoln Financial Field Gallery Credit: Friends of Cat Country 107.3