We deal with a lot of stereotypes in the Garden State, especially here in South Jersey.

You know, we say "wooder" for water, the traffic sucks, taxes are sky-high, and the horrific question: "what exit?" (12, thank you). Not to mention that famous Jersey attitude we all display from time to time.

While many of those thoughts are accurate, some are not.

There's a lot of stuff around here that we look at as being normal while someone from, say, Kansas, who was dropped here would be totally confused about.

Get our free mobile app

I mean, for us, not being able to make a left turn at half of the red lights in the state is pretty common, but just imagine trying to explain a jughandle to someone from out of the area ("you have to be in the far right lane, go around half of a circle, go through a red light, maybe wait for opposing traffic to clear, and then you can make a left turn").

With that in mind, let's take a step back and look at some things that people who are not from around here might find strange.

21 Things That Shock People After Moving to South Jersey