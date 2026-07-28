Imagine trolling along the bay in South Jersey and finding a real authentic message in a bottle.

It's a message that's been bobbing along in the water for over 50 years!

Now, imagine that the note inside the bottle was written by a 9-year-old girl. A 9-year-old girl with a sense of humor.

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Avalon Man Finds a Real Message in a Bottle

Imagine walking along a South Jersey beach and finding a message in a bottle. A message from more that 50 years ago.

You are the first person to come across a message written so long ago.

Then, you laugh. You laugh because the message is funny!

That's kind of what happened to John Kauterman. Kauterman is the founder of The Wetlands Initiative, a no-profit organization that helps clean up our waterways.(Thanks, John!)

Our friends at 6ABC have done a fantastic story on how John, and his friend Kevin Dougherty, found a message in a bottle in the water and wetlands of Upper Township.

The message was written by a very clever 9-year-old. Here's what it says:

"This bottle was adrift on August 20, 1973 on 2nd Street beach Ocean City as my captors were transporting me to an island off shore in the Atlantic. Please notify my family that a band of ruthless sponge fisherman are forcing me to dive for them in shark infested waters! Please return this note to my home in (address). You may have saved my life! Thank you. Laurie Blair."

What a clever young lady!

Unfortunately, as 6ABC tells the story, it was discovered that Laurie passed away about 9 year ago.

Here's the story:

SOURCE: 6ABC

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