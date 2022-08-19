Four people from Atlantic City have been indicted in connection to an attempted murder in the city last summer.

The shooting happened on August 12, 2021, in the area of 1600 Sewell Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Police say 20-year-old Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 19-year-old Adresce Jones, and a juvenile male co-conspirator, utilized a stolen vehicle and multiple guns to coordinate a planned attack on a 22-year-old victim, referred to as "M.B.," also of Atlantic City.

The defendants allegedly ambushed "M.B.," who was walking on a sidewalk; he was shot multiple times, including in the face and shoulder.

The investigation later determined that the motive for the attack was gang retaliation.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Beatrice Chappell, the mother of Armaad Brooks-Chappell, and 21-year-old Faheem Harris, conspired with Armaad Brooks-Chappell to commit witness tampering of the victim.

The indictment charges the following crimes

Conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Attempted murder, first-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Aggravated assault/serious bodily injury, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Aggravated assault/deadly weapon, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Aggravated assault/pointing a firearm, fourth-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Endangering a helpless victim, third-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes/community gun, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell).

Receiving stolen property, third degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Two counts of using a juvenile in the commission of a crime, first-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Using a juvenile in the commission of a crime, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Five counts of gang criminality, first-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Gang criminality, second-degree (Adresce Jones, Armaad Brooks-Chappell)

Conspiracy to commit witness tampering, third-degree (Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Beatrice Chappell, Faheem Harris)

Witness Tampering, third-degree (Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Beatrice Chappell, Faheem Harris)

Court proceedings

On August 15th, Armaad Brooks-Chappell pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Adresce Jones is scheduled for arraignment on August 22nd and Beatrice Chappell on August 30th.

Faheem Harris’ whereabouts are currently unknown.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

