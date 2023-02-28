3 of the Biggest St. Patrick’s Day Parades Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

These three St. Patrick's Day parades will have you smiling and seeing green.

92.7 WOBM is a part of two of them. The Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade and the Seaside Heights St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Belmar St. Patrick's Day Parade is Sunday, March 5th, 2023 with kick-off around 12:30 pm. The parade route starting point is 22nd Avenue and Main Street with it ending around 5th or 6th Street. It's always a fun time in Belmar for parade day and this year they are celebrating their 50th year of the parade.

The Ocean County Seaside Heights St. Patrick's Day Parade is Saturday, March 11th, 2023. We are always a part of this fun day. We enjoy breakfast with listeners at Klee's Bar and Grill first then head to the parade. This parade is huge and so many people come out to celebrate the green. I always look forward to it because it's closer and closer to spring when the Seaside St. Patrick's Day Parade happens. The Seaside Heights St. Patrick's day Parade kick-off is at 12:00 - 1:00 pm and it starts in Seaside Park and heads down the Boulevard through Seaside Heights.

The Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade is back this year. This year's parade is Sunday, March 12th, 2023 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in Atlantic City. This is the parade's 35th year on the exciting boardwalk. I remember how many people went to the Atlantic City boardwalk for this parade. I'm sure this year will be just as packed. Kick-off for the Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade is around 1:00 pm.

All of these St. Patrick's Day parades are fun. Check out one of them or all of them. Have fun.

