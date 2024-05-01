Check Out Country Singer Riley Green’s Version of Atlantic City

If you've ever gone to any kind of music concert in Atlantic City, there's probably a 50/50 chance that whoever you went to see - regardless of their musical genre - did a cover version of the Bruce Springsteen song, Atlantic City.



It must be part of the musicians' code or something.

Country singer Riley Green records the song, Atlantic City

Riley Green has just released his version of the classic song - and, honestly, it's not too bad.

Check it out here:

Green's version of the song is on his new album, Way Out Here.

The original Bruce Springsteen version of Atlantic City

For comparison's sake, here's the Springsteen version of the song:

A country band's version of Atlantic City

The band Old Dominion will be playing the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood this summer. Here's their version of the song:

What do you think of the new Riley Green version of the song? Let us know in the comments below - and, we'll meet you tonight in Atlantic City.

