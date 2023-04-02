Four people were arrested following a multi-agency police operation in Atlantic City Thursday.

Authorities with the Atlantic City Police Department, the DEA Atlantic City Resident Office, and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic DEA Atlantic County HIDTA task force focused their efforts on the 1500 to 1700 blocks of Atlantic Avenue following continued complaints from those in the area about illegal drug use and sales.

As a result, police say four adults were arrested; suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, and cash were seized; and two people had active warrants out for their arrest.

1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ

ARRESTED: Jacque Randall, 54, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Loitering to purchase CDS, contempt of court

ARRESTED: Sean Williams, 55, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, contempt of court

ARRESTED: Bryant Gilliam, 51, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (2 counts)

ARRESTED: Zyshon Baker-Lane, 24, of Atlantic City

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute

Randall and Williams were issued summonses but were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility due to active warrants.

Gilliam and Baker-Lane were released on summonses pending a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

